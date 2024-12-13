Angelina Jolie is a name known to many for her stellar performances and roles in her acting career. However, the 49-year-old also has her fanbase. Her encounters with people on set have always been very positive, and a recent moment from her time filming Maria has also won hearts.

Especially considering that the psychological drama film Maria features her apologizing to the extras, Jolie has received a lot of praise and appreciation for her fantastic performance. Maria was released in the United States in November and is about the life of opera singer Maria Callas. Here’s what happened on set that led to Jolie apologizing to all the extras.

When Angelina Jolie Apologised To Extras For Being Loud On The Sets Of Maria

During a conversation with Netflix Queue, Jolie divulged how she had to be “very loud” while singing opera for it to be convincing. “As loud as you can be,” she stated, adding that regardless of whether you feel confident, you still have to be very loud. She explained that when the character is in her full glory onstage, most of it is about Maria’s powerful voice.

She continued that even though she sang on set herself at times, director Pablo Larrain cast a group of extras in the audience throughout the shoot. “They were with me through a few performances, and these wonderful people would become essential to the piece,” she said. Jolie also revealed that she apologized to them the first day she met them.

The Salt star said she apologized in advance if she hit the wrong notes loudly. The actress divulged that it helped her perform better as there was a real audience. “They were kind people who knew that I was trying my best,” she expressed, and she was grateful for their understanding that I wasn’t an opera singer but an actress who was learning on the job.

Jolie said that all of them were connected through the whole storytelling process. ”Their understanding and support were everything,” the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star concluded. Meanwhile, Pablo Larrain was praised for the iconic actress and couldn’t stop gushing about her brilliance.

Director Gushes About Angelina Jolie, Calls Her ‘Brave’

During the same conversation, the director stated that the movie wouldn’t exist without Angelina Jolie. He said that one cannot even “attempt to make a movie like this” without an actor who can properly play the character. Larrain revealed how she trained for months and how bravely she exposed her voice in front of the cast and crew every day despite not being a singer.

The film first premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and has already won several awards at film festivals around the world.

