A new disaster survival series called La Palma was dropped on Netflix, and it has four episodes of absolute chaos. La Palma is about a Norwegian family that is vacationing in La Palm, and they have to come face to face with a tragedy as a volcano goes off and causes a Tsunami. As the season ends, we see different characters finding their way to safety of sorts. Their only chance is to reach a place called the safe spot where they will be evacuated from.

The Tsunami wrecks the island and everything on it

As the Tsunami wrecks the island, we see the boats and planes that were the biggest chance for people to get out of there break into smithereens. The plane that Sara and Charlie had gets wrecked before they take off. Fredrick reaches the safety spot on his boat, braving a high wave that came with the Tsunami.

Fredrick doesn’t know if his family made it,t but he hears the sound of Tobias calling out for him and finally reuniting with his family, barring Sara, who is unconscious in the plane. When she wakes u,p she finds Charlie unconscious and gives her mouth-to-mouth respiration to bring her back to life. The family finally unites at the safe spot. Jens, on the other hand, is finally relieved to be able to save the people who are in the safe spot.

Will there be a second seasonofo La Palma?

Well, it doesn’t seem like there will be a second season, and there has been no official announcement either. The series is listed as a limited series, and the plot has pretty much reached its conclusion, so there seems to be no reason to take the story forward unless they want to bring another family to the land and see another volcanic eruption.

If the show gets an overwhelmingly good response, that could be a possibility; however, it may be a far-fetched possibility. La Palma is a four-episode series, and the makers have taken it upon themselves to keep the narrative crisp and to the point.

