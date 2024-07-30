The Young and the Restless star Sharon Case’s public support of sexual harassment-accused co-star Michael Muhney alienated her cast members, including Eric Braeden.

Over the years, The Young and the Restless spoilers have dished out some gripping off-screen drama. However, the drama brewing behind the scenes of the CBS soap often proves to be far more interesting.

The Young and The Restless fan favorite Sharon Case has portrayed beleaguered heroine Sharon Newman since 1994. Her long tenure in the soap undoubtedly resulted in forging strong bonds with her co-stars.

However, the actress supposedly alienated her co-stars in 2013 after she publicly stood by Michael Muhney despite his sexual harassment allegation.

Michael Muhney played Hunter King’s uncle, Adam Neman, for five years before he was fired from The Young and The Restless after King told the producers that Muhney had groped her breasts on set without her consent. After his firing , his co-stars, including Kristoff St. John, Eileen Davidson, and Eric Braeden, had nothing nice to say about him. However, Muhney still had one friend on the show.

In 2014, shortly after Michael Muhney was fired from The Young and the Restless, he posted a photo of his wife and co-star Sharon Case posing together in Maui. He captioned the photo: “Someone joined my wife and kids for dinner in Maui tonight.”

Sharon Case also posted a photo of her posing with Muhney’s daughter on X, formerly known as her Twitter account. The picture was perceived as Sharon Case’s public support for Muhney. Shortly after, reports surfaced that Sharon Case had alienated her fellow cast members after standing by Michael Muhney despite sexual harassment allegations.

Reports also alleged Case was being fired from the soap over her support for Muhney. The rumors gained steam after the actress didn’t attend the 2015 Daytime Emmy Awards, prompting a Y&R spokesperson to deny the speculation to Soap Opera Digest.

Sharon Case was not fired from the soap and still plays Sharon Newman on The Young and The Restless.

Must Read: Twisters Ending Explained: What Happens To Kate, Tyler & Javi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News