Peter Bergman once criticized his co-star Eric Braeden for refusing to shoot The Young and the Restless due to a salary dispute. Bergman, who confessed that everyone in the cast was forced to take a pay cut, expressed his frustration over Braeden’s holding out for a bigger pay day.

For decades, Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) and Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) feud on ” On The Young and the Restless dominated the show’s storyline. Soaps She Knows ranked Victor Newman, aka Eric Braeden and Jack Abbott, aka Peter Bergman’s on-screen feud on “The Young and the Restless” as the number one male soap feud of all time.

Their on-screen feud didn’t stop when the camera stopped rolling. Per multiple reports, Eric Braeden and Peter Bergman didn’t get along off-screen either.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the two stars who often classed onset die to their disparate acting styles engaged in a physical altercation in 1999 after the stress from the characters’ interactions spilled into their real lives. Eric Braeden and Peter Bergam are not the best of friends.

In 2009, when Eric Braeden paused filming The Young and The Restless over a salary cut, Peter Bergman expressed his frustration in the media. When Entertainment Weekly asked Bergman about what he thought about Eric Braeden’s vocal protest about being asked to take a pay cut, he said, “Everybody on this show was asked to share in some of the burden, and Eric was no exception.”

Peter Bergman reportedly thought Eric Bareden was going to quit the soap over salary negotiation, as he knew the corporation was going to win that battle. When asked if he thought Braeden would leave The Young and the Restless, Bergman replied that since the corporation wasn’t going to fold on the discussion, Braeden should “agree to come back for a lesser salary.”

Eric Braeden returned to the show in 2009 and is now the longest-running soap actor on daytime TV.

