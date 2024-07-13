The Young & The Restless star Eric Braeden is one of the most outspoken soap stars who has ruffled a few feathers in the industry. The actor’s off-screen feuds with his colleagues have dominated soap opera headlines for decades.

Post social media, the actor is known to air his many grievances online. The actor has picked a fight with Eva Longoria, Michael Muhney and Peter Bergman. He even got into a physical altercation with Bergman. So it’s unsurprising that Braeden, who played Victor Newman for four decades, was once kicked out of the show, not once but twice! However, the reason might baffle some fans.

In 2009, reports emerged that Eric Braeden had been written out of The Young and the Restless and had told cast members he may not return to the show. However, the actor was not being pushed out due to his outspoken attitude on set or his trouble getting along with other co-stars. Braeden was almost kicked out of the show due to a contract dispute.

At the time, he told Entertainment Weekly, “We reached an impasse in the negotiations. I have shown flexibility; they have shown none. It is over. I pulled the plug. That’s it. No more.”

Eric Braeden went on to slam Young and The Restless creators, saying he doesn’t feel respected after putting in 30 years as Victor Newman. He added, “That’s a sign of utter disrespect. I will not negotiate with people who remain aloof and arrogant about the whole thing. Not after 30 years, I won’t do that.”

Braeden went on to praise the cast and writers, noting, “I’m saying this with a great amount of sadness because I’ve had nothing but respect for my fellow cast members. I have deep respect for the crew who has done an extraordinary job year in and year out, and I have enormous respect for (head writer) Maria Bell.”

However, they managed to iron out their differences, and Braeden was back on Young and the Restless. However, Braeden was sidelined again after British soap writer Mal Young took over the show. Braeden was written out of the show completely after Young took over.

At the time, Braeden said, “There was an attempt by the former executive producer and head writer to diminish the role of Victor Newman.” He added, “I’ll say it very clearly… He attempted to diminish it to bring the character down. Never forgive him for that, but he’s gone. Bye-bye”.

Young was fired, and Braeden has maintained his prominent position on the show ever since.

