When Eric Braeden & Peter Bergman Got Into A Physical Fight On The Young & The Restless Set: "We May Not Like Each Other"

The Young and the Restless characters Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) were bitter rivals who often inflicted unimaginable horrors on each other. Fans were surprised when their on-screen professional animosity spilled into their personal lives in the early 1990s when the two were involved in a physical altercation on set. It’s still one of the most memorable on-set feuds in Hollywood history.

The Young and the Restless revolves around the fictional Genoa City. The show explored the complex relationships around the prominent Abott and Newman families and the bitter feud between Jack Abott and Victor Newman. Eric Braeden has portrayed Victor Newman since 1980, when Peter Bergman stepped into the role of Jack Abbott in 1989.

It appears their on-screen feud spilled into their real lives, as they have both admitted they were not too fond of each other off-screen. Early into their time on the show together, Eric Braeden and Peter Bergman developed a deep dislike for one another that culminated in a full-blown fight sometime in 1991.

While the details leading up to the fight are unknown, in an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Eric Braeden admitted he and Peter Bergman didn’t get along. Bradeden explained that they were both overbearing, and their acting styles clashed. The stress from the characters’ antagonistic relationship reportedly caused a physical fight.

Meanwhile, in 2009, Peter Bergman told Michael Fairman TV, “It is part of our history here. Eric and I had a number of problems when I first came here, and they climaxed in an ugly situation that Eric wished would never have happened, and I certainly could have done without it in my life.”

The creator of “Y&R,” William Bell, reportedly issued an ultimatum to the actors: He couldn’t take the antagonistic environment anymore and would fire them if they didn’t find a way to work together. The actors have squashed their real-life squabble, with Eric Braeden going on to say, “Look, we may not like each other, but we are both good for the show … And he, of course, is a bright guy and agreed with me, and we have nothing but respect for each other, but it took a while to get to that point.”

The stars have remained civil to each other ever since.

