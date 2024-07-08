Breaking Down Brad Pitt’s F1 Teaser Trailer: What You Need to Know

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie gets its first teaser as the Hollywood sensation gets behind the wheel. The trailer debuted during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 7. According to the synopsis, Pitt plays a 60-year-old former driver who returns to Formula 1 at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid.

Brad Pitt stars alongside Damson Idris, who plays his teammate, as they compete against the sport’s titans. The cast includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

Filming for the F1 movie began in March during the year’s Grand Prix races and features all 10 Formula 1 teams and their drivers. The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for directing 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise. Alongside Kosinski, the film is produced by Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment. Additionally, seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton produced the movie under his film and TV production company, Dawn Apollo Films. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as the executive producer.

The title of the F1 film was made official two days ago, coinciding with the teaser release. Over the weekend, Pitt returned to shoot scenes at the British Grand Prix, donning a full racing suit. According to Deadline, Apple acquired the F1 package for $130 million to $140 million, before above-the-line compensation.

In the trailer, Pitt’s character tells his engineer, “We need to build our car for combat,” a car that can beat the rivals on the corners, not the straights. To this, the engineer responds, “How am I supposed to make that safe?”

The fast-paced POV teaser is set to Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” The trailer ends on a cliffhanger, perfectly capturing the sport’s inherent peril.

Check out the trailer here:

The official release of the F1 movie is set for June 27, 2025.

Must Read: Barbie Star Margot Robbie Seemingly Flaunts Her Baby Bump While On Her Exotic Vacation & Fans React, “That’s So Cute!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News