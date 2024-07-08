Brad Pitt’s F1 movie trailer has been trending on every social media platform, but the movie was in the news even before that due to its allegedly high budget. Director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer finally addressed the rumors that the upcoming Formula 1 has a budget of around $300 million. Scroll below for the deets.

The recently released trailer had amazing visuals, and the racing sequences were absolutely thrilling. It is definitely one of the most anticipated movies of the following year. Apple Studios is also one of the production companies that put their money into this Brad Pitt starrer. The sports action drama will feature Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and others in the supporting cast. It will also feature Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and other top-class F1 drivers.

Recently, Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski sat for an interview with Deadline, addressing the allegedly ballooning budget of the Brad Pitt-led F1. Jerry said of the budget, “It’s completely, unfortunately, tens of millions of dollars out of whack in the wrong direction and in the right direction for us. What people don’t realize is, first of all, we’re shooting in rebate [locations]. England has a big rebate, and lots of Europe has rebates, and so does Abu Dhabi.”

He added, “It all lowers the budget. Plus, we’ve raised more money for our car [through sponsorship] than some Formula 1 teams. You take that all into consideration and it really drops that number quite a bit lower than what people would think.” When explicitly asked about the alleged $300 million budget and was asked to give a definite number, Bruckheimer continued, “We can’t give you a number because that’s Apple’s money, and they can talk about it. But what I think you can say is it’s quite a bit lower than what’s been reported.”

Meanwhile, F1 maker Joseph Kosinski added, “I’m just going to say I’m used, on a lot of the movies I’ve worked on, to having them over-reported for whatever reason, but I’ve never had an experience where they were off by this much on a film. I’m not sure where that number came from.”

Hence, the rumors have been cleared by the makers of the F1 movie, and this Brad Pitt-starrer sports action drama will hit the screens in the US on June 27, 2025. Check out its trailer till then.

