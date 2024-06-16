Colombian singer Shakira announced her separation from former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique in June 2022. The two were together for over 11 years before they decided to call it quits, reportedly due to the latter’s infidelity. Ever since then, Shakira has been rumored to have dated several A-list stars, including Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton, and Lucien Laviscount.

However, the 47-year-old recently revealed that she isn’t focused on dating at the moment. “I’m not thinking about that. What space do I have for a man right now?” said Shakira while speaking to Rolling Stone. At present, she wants to prioritize independence and motherhood. But that doesn’t mean she dislikes men even after going through the nastiest split.

“What can I tell you, I like men. That’s the problem. I shouldn’t like them with everything that’s happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them,” she jokingly said during the interaction. However, a formal relationship is out of the question for Shakira at the moment. “But having a formal relationship, I think my kids would have to be very prepared for that, and their emotional and psychological well-being is the priority,” added the singer.

Earlier in 2023, Shakira was linked with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton when she was spotted boating with him after they reportedly met at the Miami Grand Prix. A few days later, the two were also captured getting cozy in Barcelona. However, after this the Colombian singer made headlines when she was seen with Tom Cruise at the Miami Grand Prix. Later in the year, Shakira fuelled dating rumors when she enjoyed a dinner outing with Jimmy Butler in London.

Meanwhile, the Hips Don’t Lie singer sparked speculations of a romantic relationship with the Emily In Paris actor, Lucien Laviscount. They were reportedly ‘casually’ dating after meeting while filming her video for Punteria, which features rapper Cardi B.

Shakira, who has been on a healing journey, shared in the same interview that she felt someone had stabbed her during her split from Gerard. She said, “The suffering I felt was probably the greatest I had ever experienced in my entire life, and it kept me from functioning at times. It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest. And the sensation was so real, almost physical. I physically felt like I had a hole in my chest and that people could see through me.”

The Colombian singer even had let her career slide while she was with Gerard. Following the split, the 47-year-old released a new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, the first seven years and will also embark on her world tour this November.

