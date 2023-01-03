Emily In Paris has truly turned out to be a game-changer for Lucien Laviscount. His undeniable charm has passed way beyond Lily Collins and is currently spread around 007. There remain strong reports that the actor may leave behind Henry Cavill and Tom Hardy to play the next James Bond. Amidst it all, visit an old thirst trap that is sure to leave you drooling.

For the unversed, Lucien has had quite a journey to reach where he is today. He came to prominence with the TV show Grange Hill. But it was the eighth season of Celebrity Big Brother has brought him to the limelight. He marked his entry into Emily In Paris with season 2 as the romantic partner of Lily Collins aka Emily, who plays the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since Emily In Paris Season 3 hit the digital world, Lucien Laviscount has grabbed all the eyeballs. Fans are going gaga and the actor has witnessed a massive surge in his social media following. While many have been upset with the season finale, it definitely has worked out in favour of our Alfie in real life.

Lucien Laviscount truly makes for a hot bachelor in Emily In Paris. His formal looks and infectious smile are unmissable but above it, all are his chiseled abs that need a fan account of their own. Back in February 2021, the actor dropped a massive thirst trap on his Instagram handle and we cannot deny, it was too hot to miss!

Laviscount could be seen baring it all in black boxers. His well-defined 6-pack-abs left us drooling but the pelvic area was something we couldn’t help but continue staring at.

Take a look at the photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucien Leon Laviscount (@its_lucien)

We’re mesmerized by this thirsty avatar of Lucien Laviscount. What about you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Friends’ Jennifer Aniston Was Dumped By John Mayer For Being ‘Old & Boring’, Post Brad Pitt He Was The Only Guy She Fell Truly For? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News