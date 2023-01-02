2023 is here and Selena Gomez welcomed it with a blast. The singer-actress was surrounded by sunshine, sand, sea and her besties as she bid adieu to 2022 and kick-started the new year. Yes, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ welcomed 2023 on a yacht with BFFs Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz – and she’s now shared pictures from the same with her fans.

Earlier today, Selena took to Instagram and shared two posts with several images each from her new year celebration with friends. And let us tell you, these pictures are a treat for the ’Only Murders in the Building’ actress’ 367 million followers. Scroll below to check them out!

A couple of hours ago, Selena Gomez took to Instagram and shared a carousel of images of herself celebrating the new year with friends. Simply captioned “New Years dump part 1” the post includes images of the actress-singer looking beautiful in a white dress as she has a blast with Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and others on a beach. They are even seen enjoying posing for the camera and playing Jenga.

This post also sees Selena Gomez lounging on the yacht in a couple of different ensembles as well as emerging like a siren in a white bandeau-style bra and black bikini bottoms from the sea. Doesn’t she look stunning with her besties!

Talking about her BFFs, Selena, in her second post – rightly captioned “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone” sees the ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ cosying around with Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz. While one pic sees the trio in a warm embrace on the yacht, another sees the three besties sharing an adorable moment as they rested on a cot that was attached to the boat. Other images show Selena and Nicola twinning in white while others have them getting ready in their festive way to ring in 2023.

What are your thoughts on seeing these holiday images of Selena Gomez with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz? Seems like they really had a blast welcoming 2023.

