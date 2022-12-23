Did Lily Collins Just Take Inspiration From Alia Bhatt By Donning The Same Dress In Emily In Paris?

Hollywood actress Lily Collins was sporting the same dress in the third season of ‘Emily In Paris’ that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wore in the first season of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 this year.

In the new season, which started airing from December 21, Collins was seen wearing a well-fitted pink and red polka dotted dress.

Netizens noticed the similarity between Lily Collins and Alia Bhatt, who wore the dress when she appeared on the Indian chat show with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Collins is designed by international label, Magda Butrym. She wore it with a matching red and pink jacket and green heels.

A user with the name EatTweetBlog shared the two pictures and wrote: “Emily in Paris Season 3, Episode 1 Emily in Magda Butrym, that we first saw on Alia Bhatt in July 2022 Alia was styled by @stylebyami.”

On the acting front, Alia Bhatt, who recently welcomed her first child, a daughter named Raha with actor Ranbir Kapoor, will be next seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which is directed by Karan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee le Zaraa’ with and will make her Hollywood debut with the Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Heart of Stone’.

