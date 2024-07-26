While Rebel Moon films were being touted as the next Star Wars, the franchise did not quite live up to the expectations. Well, the films are finally getting a chance at redemption as their extended versions, envisioned by director Zack Snyder, are gearing up for release.

The director’s cut version of both Rebel Moon Part 1 and 2 will soon be streaming on Netflix. The new versions are said to be starkly different from the original films with additional scenes, a violent theme, and an R-rating.

Rebel Moon Director’s Cut to be Significantly Longer Than the Original Films

Both Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver clocked a little over two years. The Director’s cut versions will be significantly longer than the initial ones, with each film adding an hour to its runtime. This sets the total time of the franchise at over six hours.

While watching Rebel Moon, the audience’s major complaint was that the makers spent too much time setting up the world and hence they forgot to focus on the characters. The extended version will likely get rid of this complaint, as with sufficient time, each character arc will be etched out properly.

The Director’s Cut Will Have Violent and Sexual Themes

The original films were PG-13 rated, but the Snyder cuts have been given an R-rating, confirming that the new movies will be way more violent and have sexual themes. Part 1 has been rated R for ‘brutal bloody violence and gore, sexual content, graphic nudity, and language’, while part 2 is given an R rating for ‘strong bloody violence and gore throughout, strong sexuality, nudity, and some language.’

Snyder earlier revealed that he always intended to have mature themes in the films and shot R-rated scenes despite knowing that they would have to be edited out of the original Netflix films. Snyder also stated that in the future Rebel Moon films, the PG-13 and R-rated versions of the project will continue to exist separately from each other.

“Emotionally, it’s more like a parallel universe than an extended version. Things happen that in the R-rated version that don’t happen in the PG-13. The event order is all different, so it’s really an interesting exercise,” the filmmaker said in an interview.

Rebel Moon Director’s Cut Films Have New Titles

Considering the tonal and thematic differences from the originals, the director’s cut versions have been given new titles: Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. That being said, the cast still remains the same so we will get to see Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins back in action.

Rebel Moon Director’s Cut Parts 1 and 2 are slated to release on Netflix on August 2nd, 2024.

