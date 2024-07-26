Deadpool & Wolverine which hit theaters this week is teeming with several superhero cameos. For the first time, the third installment in the mouthy anti-hero franchise unites disparate characters from the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Marvel cinematic universes, who have never appeared in the same movie until now.

As Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) explains in the film, after Disney merged with 20th Century Fox in 2019, they were allowed to fold the characters of X-Men and Fantastic Four into the MCU. And Deadpool was first in line to cash in on the opportunity by debuting several Marvel characters in a film.

Early on in the movie, Deadpool and Wolverine are banished to a place called The Void, a dumping ground for abandoned Marvel characters. They run into several superheroes who the studio has abandoned.

Here are all the cameos you may have missed in Deadpool & Wolverine (Warning: Spoilers Ahead)

Chris Hemsworth As Thor

In a blink, and you may miss it scene, Wade Wilson (Deadpool) meets the Time Variance Authority where he is shown B-roll footage of the Avengers’ previous adventures to demonstrate the type of hero he can become. One clip depicts Deadpool being cradled by Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

The Hulk (Ed Norton)

During Deadpool and Wolverine’s universe hop, they encounter several different Logan variants, including one fighting the Hulk, aka Edward Norton, from Marvel’s 2008 Hulk movie. Mark Ruffalo was recast in the role.

Chris Evans As Human Torch from Fantastic Four

Chris Evans returns to the MCU not as Captain America but as Johnny Storm from 2005’s Fantastic Four film. However, his cameo is short-lived, as he is brutally killed by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) while trying to help Deadpool and Wolverine.

Henry Cavill As Wolverine

In the film, Deadpool encounters many different Wolverine variants in different timelines while exploring the multiverse. While Hugh Jackman still plays almost all of them, one variant is portrayed by former Superman star Henry Cavill. Wade welcomes Cavill to the MCU.

Jennifer Garner As Elektra

While stuck in the void, one of the first Superheroes Deadpool and Wolverine encounter is Elektra, played by Jennifer Garner in both Daredevil and her solo spinoff film, Elektra. While enumerating the many superheroes who were killed by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), Elektra reveals Daredevil is dead.

Channing Tatum As Gambit

Deadpool and Wolverine finally provided Channing Tatum with the platform to debut his Gambit. For those who don’t know, Channing Tatum spent a decade trying to get a Gambit movie off the ground. In X-Men Origins, Taylor Kitsch played the Cajun thief. In Deadpool and Wolverine, Tatum’s version of Gambit laments that he never got his own movie.

Wesley Snipes As Blade

While the status of Marvel’s upcoming Blade film is still unknown, after a long wait, fans caught a glimpse of Wesley Snipes reprising the role of the famous vampire hunter.

Dafne Keen As X23

The child who was experimented on and given Wolverine’s DNA in Logan, shows up to rally behind the clawed mutant and tell him he’s capable of saving the world.

Blake Lively As Lady Deadpool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

After much speculation, fans discovered the identity of the actress tapped to play Lady Deadpool, and it’s none other than Ryan Reynolds’ Wife Blake Lively. Blake Lively finally makes a cameo as Lady Deadpool, the female version of the Merc With a Mouth.

Must Read: Top 10 Twists In Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Season 6: From Two Lanas To Return Of Ex Contestants

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News