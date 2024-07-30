The son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s adopted son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was injured Monday, July 29, in an E-bike accident. Per multiple reports, the 20-year-old was rushed to a hospital after the crash.

Pax Jolie Pitt, who is the fourth of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children, reportedly crashed into a car in Los Angeles. TMZ reported Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son was riding without a helmet at the time of the accident.

What happened to Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax?

According to TMZ, on Monday, Jul 29, 2024, Pax Jolie-Pitt was riding a bicycle on a busy Los Feliz Blvd. at around 5 p.m. when he approached a red light and crashed into the back of a car.

The driver of the car exited their vehicle after the crash to check on Jolie-Pitt before police and paramedics responded to the scene. Medics were reportedly concerned Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son might have sustained a minor bleed in his brain after suffering a head injury and transported him to an area hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told the publication that Pax was also experiencing hip pain after the accident. The 20-year-old was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, resulting in the head injury.

Per multiple reports, Pax is stable and will be discharged on July 30, 2024. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not issued a statement regarding the incident.

Angelina Jolie adopted Pax in 2006

In 2002, Angelina Jolie adopted her first son, Maddox Chivan, from an orphanage in Cambodia. Three years later, she adopted Zahara Marley, 19, from Ethiopia. Shortly after, Brad Pitt adopted Jolie’s first two children.

In 2006, after the birth of their biological daughter Shiloh Nouvel, Angelina adopted son Pax Thien, from Vietnam. He was three years old at the time. Jolie adopted him as a single mother, as Vietnam laws forbade unmarried couples to take in a child together. However, in 2008, Brad Pitt officially adopted Pax.

