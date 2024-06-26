In 2005, Brad Pitt wilfully landed his shoulder to Angelina Jolie as she adopted her first son, Maddox. The duo dated for several years and expanded their family to a total of 6 before getting married in 2014. Little did they know that would be the beginning of their end. Years after a highly publicized legal case and family drama, is the Hollywood hunk willing to reconcile with his long-lost family? Scroll below for the latest scoop.

A few days back, we reported that Brad was head over heels in love with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. Strong rumors suggested that he plans to propose to her this summer, and the special day could be anytime soon. The update came amid reports that his third daughter, Shiloh, after Vivienne and Zahara, had sought legal help to drop his last name on her birthday!

An insider close to In Touch claims, “Brad’s kids now want nothing to do with him.” The actor was reportedly left alone in Los Angeles on June 16, when Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne were having the best time at the 77th annual Tony Awards.

The source adds, “He’s sorry for everything that went down, and he knows he wasn’t a model husband or dad during the time they were together. Never in a million years did Brad imagine this years-long fight and rivalry. He’s willing to throw his hands up and surrender. The kids’ dropping Brad’s name is just the tip of the iceberg. Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he’s wondering if it was worth it.”

The rifts began when Brad Pitt allegedly got violent with Maddox on a private jet in 2016, which made Angelina Jolie file for divorce. He had dropped his father’s name shortly after the incident.

Meanwhile, Pax, in a Father’s Day post on Instagram in 2020, had used cuss words against Brad. On the other hand, eyeballs were raised when Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at Spelman College’s sorority initiation ceremony in November 2023.

Vivienne was also credited as Vivienne Jolie in The Outsiders, which was co-produced by her mother, Angelina Jolie.

Shiloh was reportedly closest to her father, Brad Pitt. There were rumors that she wanted to live with the Bullet Train actor, but her decision to drop his surname was a huge blow!

