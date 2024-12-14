Soap operas are known for their dramatic moments, popular pairings, controversial storylines, and shocking character deaths. General Hospital was the focus of much chatter and backlash when the writers suddenly killed off the character of Sam McCall, played by Kelly Monaco.

Another death in the show has shocked viewers and broken up a popular onscreen pairing. Here’s what the actor playing the role revealed about the same, including when they first found out, how the death sequence was shot, and fans’ reactions.

Which General Hospital Character’s Death Has Shocked Fans?

*Spoiler alert: significant character death spoiler mentioned*

Episode 70 of General Hospital season 62 saw the death of Dex Heller, Sonny’s former employee and Josslyn’s boyfriend. After being stabbed, he was admitted to the hospital, where he was expected to fully recover from the wound, much to the relief of fans. But the writers had something else planned as Dex underwent a heart attack and died soon after. Evan Hofer, who has portrayed the character since 2022, spoke about this twist.

He revealed that he discovered this was how his character’s journey would end a few weeks before it was filmed. He said that he was excited to find out what the storyline for it was going to be. Hofer added that after finding out, he tried to soak up playing Dex as much as possible.

Evan Hofer On Dex Heller’s Death At General Hospital

He also enjoyed his final few weeks working with the cast and crew of General Hospital. “I was just trying to make sure that I do justice to the character in those final episodes,” the actor divulged. Hofer also spoke about Dex’s closest relationships on the show: Joss and Sonny. He mused that though Dex was Sonny’s employee, they had a father-son equation.

He said, “Sonny was this father figure that Dex always wanted, but in a toxic, unhealthy way that a mob boss would be.” Hofer felt that Sonny would feel a gaping hole from the loss of Dex. On the other hand, he is praised for his character’s love story with Josslyn. The soap opera star said that Dex felt he deserved anything good in life, but meeting and falling in love with Josslyn gave the character a reason to live and improve.

Evan Hofer On The Passion Of General Hospital Fans

Hofer also commented that fans would not be happy about their fave relationship being removed. He said he knew the fans would need to improve this direction. Praising the passion of the General Hospital fans, he commented that they cared about the show and put energy into loving it. “All the stories and all the history is so special,” Hofer concluded.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jeremy Renner Once Shared His Honest & Unfiltered Thoughts On The Kardashians: “All Those Ridiculous People…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News