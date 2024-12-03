General Hospital is one of the few American soap operas that has enjoyed longevity and audience appreciation. It first premiered in April 1963 and established an extensive cast of characters. The popular show has showcased love, loss, drama, friendships, betrayal, and several other shades. While many of the storylines have revolved around the hospital, the show has also incorporated other aspects like the mafia, detective work, and mob gangs.

The ABC drama continues to help viewers with its story, whether with joy or anger. The Chase family might not be too large or outlandish, but it’s well-connected and loved in Port Charles, New York. Their family tree is explained briefly, from the first to the third generation.

The Chase family: First generation

Gregory Chase (played by Gregory Harrison)

Gregory Chase appeared in General Hospitalance on June 20At that time, James Read played the character Road. In October 2020, it was announced that Gregory Harrison woreplacecing Read. Harrison made his first appearance in November.

Gregory is the father of Hamilton Finn and Harrison Chase. The show has delved into the intricacies of their father-son bond over a few years. This year, the character was shown to be deceased after a long history of health issues, including migraines and respiratory problems.

The Chase family: Second generation

Hamilton Finn (played by Michael Easton)

Played by Michael Easton, Hamilton is the son of Gregory and Jean Finn. He has suffered from alcohol consumption issues and has had a string of relationships. Despite his name being Hamilton, he prefers to be called Finn instead. He has a younger half-brother and a daughter.

Hamilton briefly married Reiko, but she died of Blackwood’s syndrome. He was also engaged to Anna Devine and Hayden Barnes for a while. His most recent romance was with Liz Baldwin.

Harrison Chase (played by Josh Swickard)

Harrison is a detective, the second-born son of Gregory and the younger brother of Hamilton. His mother is Jackie Templeton, a well-known reporter. Though his name is Harrison, he prefers to go by Chase instead, like his elder brother. Josh Swickard debuted on General Hospital as Harrison Chase back in February 2018.

The character married Willow Tait in 2021, but their relationship broke off because she was seeing Michael Corinthos behind his back. In 2024, he proposed and married his girlfriend, Brook Lynn Quartermaine.

The Chase family: Third generation

Violet Finn (played by Jophielle Love)

Violet is Hamilton’s daughter with Hayden Barnes. The young, bright, and clever girl has even attempted to set her father up on a date. To be precise, I tried to push Liz Baldwin on a date together and was successful.

