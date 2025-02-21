When Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story released on Netflix, it instantly gained a lot of viewership as people from around the world flocked to learn more about the story of the two brothers who are serving lifetime imprisonment at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

Meanwhile, Erik and Lyle have previously revealed they were not pleased about learning some aspects of the way their characters were portrayed. They were recently questioned if they had watched the anthology series in its entirety, and here’s what the jailed Menendez brothers revealed about it.

Have Erik & Lyle Menendez Watched Netflix’s Monsters?

During their virtual appearance on the 2 Angry Men podcast, Lyle said, “We were able to see quite a bit of it” and explained, “I watched some of it through video chat that they allow us to do here. Obviously, we’ve seen a million clips of it on TV and heard a lot about it.” They stated, “We feel like we’ve seen the entire thing. But we have not yet,” making things clear.

Regardless, they were all praise for Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez, the actors who portrayed them in the show. Lyle felt, “It really did actually move a lot of people to understand the childhood trauma that Eric and I suffered, particularly the horrific stuff that Eric suffered.” He then complimented the actors and how they portrayed the trauma they faced.

Lyle and Erik Menendez praise Ryan Murphy’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and particularly the performances of Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez. pic.twitter.com/mj0d1xt5bw — ✰ favs pop culture ✰ (@favspopculture) February 20, 2025

Monsters: Erik & Lyle Menendez On Importance Of Series

Lyle added, “I feel like in the end, a lot of people were educated about what can happen even in rich, affluent homes. It opened a lot of people’s eyes, and that’s always a good thing.” He then pointed out that “abuse requires being in the shadows of society” and that bringing a spotlight on it “tends to find healing or find recourse,” which is how the hit Netflix series helped them.

Erik Menendez On Narratives Sold Through Netflix Series

Meanwhile, Erik and Lyle were unhappy about other aspects of the show, like the narrative that they were involved in an intimate relationship. Erik even issued a statement through Lyle’s Facebook page last year and called out the series, “I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle,” calling them blatant lies.

He concluded, “I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

They got their childhood taken away from them because of all the abuse they endured. All they wanted was the love from their parents and they didn’t get it. They deserve to be free after 30+ years in jail. #MenendezBrothers pic.twitter.com/fDiifNpHJr — Free the Menendez Brothers (@bingenerd4812) October 13, 2024

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Unforgotten: 3 Reasons Why You Cannot Miss This Gripping Netflix Crime Drama!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News