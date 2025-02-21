The drama in Genoa City from The Young & The Restless never ends, nor do the love triangles and family feuds. Be it the resurging rivalry between Victor Newman and Jack Abbott or the war between the Newmans and the Abbotts, that doesn’t stop the members of the families from romancing each other and forming bonds.

Kyle Abbott is currently in a relationship with Claire Newman, while Summer Newman, his former wife, has resurging feelings for him, thus resulting in a love triangle. Sally, Billy, and Phyllis are the other love triangles at the center stage. Here’s what fans can expect from the February 21, 2025, episode.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: February 21, 2025

The episode will witness Victor using his resources to help Lily. Now that the two have called a truce, this is the Newman patriarch’s attempt to make it seem like he is on her side. Considering how he used her information last time and refused to appoint her back in her role, how long will this last?

Up next on The Young & The Restless, Kyle decides to test Claire’s loyalty. Will she reveal inside details of her grandfather Victor to keep going strong with Kyle, or will she refuse to divulge and make things between them harder? How will this impact her relationship with her mother, Victoria? Will this give Kyle’s dad Jack an edge?

Lastly, Nate vows to protect Amy. Now that the truth about Damian being his half-brother is out and Amy has revealed her dwindling health, Nate has been extra protective about her. Will he be able to save her from what’s coming, or will he have to succumb to even more loss and sorrow?

As per the spoiler photos of The Young & The Restless episode, Kyle and Claire sit at the coffee shop with Summer. The next image shows the two former spouses having a chat alone. The third photo spices things up a little as Kyle hugs an emotional Summer. Will sparks reignite between the ex-lovers? How will Claire react to their closeness over the last couple of weeks?

In addition, there is Harrison. He might be Kyle Abbott’s biological son, but he is also Summer’s adoptive son, and they have taken care of him as an actual family member for years. If that wasn’t enough, Harrison adores Claire and wants to hang out with her, making things complex.

Summer has often been jealous of Claire, both because of Harrison’s adoration for her and Kyle’s blossoming romance with her. To her, Claire seems to have once taken over her life. To add more drama to the mix, Summer and Claire are first cousins of the powerful Newman family.

Summer’s father is Nick Newman, the brother of Victoria Newman, Claire’s mother. The drama is only escalating with each episode, and fans can expect to be thrilled by what’s to come on The Young & The Restless.

