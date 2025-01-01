The Young and the Restless has featured a lot of complex storylines in the year 2024. Be it Connor Newman’s OCD issues or Ashley Abbott struggling from dissociative personality disorder. Sharon has also been dealing with mental health issues and was framed for Heather’s murder by two villains.

On the other hand, Daniel has been grieving over the loss of Heather who he was dating. And there has also been a love triangle in the works with Kyle, Summer, and Claire. What can fans expect from these storylines in the coming new year? Here’s everything we know about the same.

The Young & The Restless: The Kyle-Summer-Claire Triangle

During a chat with TV Insider, Josh Griffith, the head writer as well as the executive producer of The Young and the Restless dished about all these storylines and what the audience will get to witness in 2025. He started off, “Claire and Kyle are going to have to fight the fact that Victor doesn’t want them together and Jack is worried that they shouldn’t be together because of what Victor might pull.” Summer Newman is also involved in this mess.

Considering she is the daughter of Phyllis, it is no surprise when she acts out like her mother. Josh stated that Summer will “feel a pull back to Kyle” who is her former husband. She will “sense an opening” to make things difficult between Kyle and Claire. The duo already have Victor and Jack to worry about and with Summer wanting Kyle back, things will get messy.

“We’re going to see Summer sort of return to her Phyllis attitude,” Josh teased about the same. For the unversed, Summer and Kyle got divorced a while back and have since been dating Chance and Claire respectively. Summer recently broke up with Chance while Kyle is still busy romancing Claire. Now that she wants him back, how far will Summer truly go?

The Young & The Restless: Daniel Romalotti

Meanwhile, Daniel has been grieving and will try to “find a way to get full closure” when it comes to the death of Heather. Josh also hinted that he might “find a way to totally forgive Sharon” who actually isn’t even at fault. Lastly, Daniel will “set himself off on a new path” courtesy “a walk on the emotional wild side.” What else does fate have in store for him in 2025?

Josh also spoke about The Young and the Restless surpassing 13,000 episodes and the Newman ranch being rebuilt for the occasion. He said, “Bringing back the Newman ranch has been a long time in the works” and he is thrilled that the production team was able to pull it off for Victor and Nikki as well as their actors, Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott.

