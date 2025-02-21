Since the news of The Bachelorette being on pause first came out, fans were left shocked. They couldn’t believe ABC’s popular dating reality show wouldn’t return to their television screens this year, especially since The Bachelor is currently airing with Grant Ellis as the lead for the season.

Jesse Palmer, who has been hosting the Bachelor franchise for years, spoke about the same. Jenn Tran, the lead of the previous 21st season, has now spoken up about the decision. Here’s what The Bachelorette alum had to say about this surprising news regarding the hit reality series.

The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran Reacts To Reality Series Being Put On Pause

During a conversation with People, she replied, “It was a surprise to me. The franchise has been going on for so long. ” She added that sometimes one hears things like why a decision like this was made, but she has no idea this time around and does not know what’s going on behind the scenes.

Jenn stated, “I really have no idea. The Bachelorette does usually air in the summer when people are traveling — I heard that it doesn’t do as well as The Bachelor, which airs in the fall, where people are home and ready to watch TV.” She mused, “Maybe it’ll give a chance for the next Bachelorette to air at a time where there’s more visibility,” and felt, “That would be nice.”

For the unversed, a few weeks ago, it was revealed that the dating reality series had been put on pause, and its production, which usually happens at the same time each year, won’t be happening. When fans were left appalled by the news, host Jesse Palmer reacted regarding the shocking decision.

Jesse Palmer On The Bachelorette Being On Pause

Jesse admitted he was a “little bit bummed” by it, but he also reassured fans that things weren’t worrisome. Jesse responded, “The good news is I know it’s not going away. I know it’s definitely coming back.” He continued that he cannot give away too much or comment on the creative decisions taken.

But he does know that when The Bachelorette does return, “it’s going to be absolutely tremendous.” He concluded that it’s “not unprecedented for The Bachelorette not to air in the summer, but on its return, he knows that the “Bachelor Nation will be really excited,” referring to the whole franchise.

The Bachelor is airing on the network at the moment, with seven women remaining in the running. Grant Ellis is busy deciding who will be his final pick of the amazing contestants when the 29th edition’s finale nears.

