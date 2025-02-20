Genoa City is always buzzing with something new, be it love triangles, villainous plotting, family drama, or more. Now that the Heather murder mystery is done and dusted with the death of Jordan Howard, the focus is on other storylines that have been building up over the last few months.

Be it the Y&R love triangles featuring Summer, Kyle, Claire and Sally, Billy, Phyllis, or the family issues between Nate, Amy, and Damian. Here’s what to expect from the February 20, 2025, episode of The Young & the Restless.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: February 20, 2025

The episode will feature Audra pressing Holden or Intel. Will the latter give in due to their history together or will he stay firm and refuse? Next, Sally is left bothered by Billy’s bond with Phyllis. As the love triangle heats up, how will she deal with the latter being really nosy in her relationship with Billy?

Will she put her foot down in regards to her continuous interference or will she deal with it in a different manner? Lastly, Damian surprises Nate and Amy. Will he agree to bond with them amid Amy’s reveal of her declining health? Or is something else up his sleeve for this family reunion aspect?

As per the spoiler images by Soap Opera Digest, Billy is seen on the phone with a not so pleasant expression on his face. Has Phyllis shared any news that he might not be happy about? Up next, Sally and Billy hold each other but is Phyllis and her consistent presence bothering her quality time with Billy? Especially their planned romantic trip to Paris, the City of Love.

The next still of the episode shows a distance between them a visibly tough conversation. Could it be about Phyllis? The fourth photo features Audra and Nate having a chat on the couch with drinks by their side. Are they opening up about Damian and what he could possibly do after Amy’s health reveal? The next is Nate having a tense conversation with Amy.

It must be about Damian, but how will it fare for them? When Damian stops by Nate’s apartment in the next image, will he change his response to the reveal of his parentage and Amy’s declining health? Or does he have more questions for his mother and half-brother and their shocking revelations?

The seventh photo shows Damian and Holden having a chat in the coffee shop while Lily arrives in the background. The next image shows the three face to face while Lily is mid-conversation. This is interesting for fans since it is believed either of the two might become Lily’s love interest very soon.

The penultimate image is of Lily and Damian having a chat without Holden. What could be the topic of conversation between them? Will these two find sparks between them soon? The final picture features Audra and Holden sitting for a conversation of their own. How will this chat fare for them?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!



