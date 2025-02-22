Yuzevndra Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma is reportedly finalised. The Indian cricketer is rumored to have ended his marriage officially at Bandra Family Court. But for a while now, there have been rumors that his ex-wife has demanded an alimony of 60 crore. Her family has finally broken silence. Scroll below for all we know!

Dhanashree’s family breaks silence!

Dhanashree Verma’s family has reportedly released a public statement regarding her alleged demand of a whopping divorce alimony. They clarified, “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy.”

Neither Dhanashree Verma not Yuzvendra Chahal have confirmed their divorce yet. As per reports, the couple cited “compatibility issues” as the reason behind their separation. They had been living away from each other for almost 18 months. Despite a counselling session at the Bandra Court, the couple stated that they mutually wished to end their marriage.

Dhanashree spotted amid divorce rumors!

Amid the personal turmoil, Dhanashree was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. In a conversation with the paparazzi, she mentioned that she was flying for work. The social media influencer looked radiant as she wore a black top and paired it up with blue denim.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s indirect dig

Yuzvendra Chahal and his family has remained tight-lipped about his personal life. However, hours after the divorce was finalised at the Bandra Family Court, he shared a cryptic post about god saving him on his Instagram stories.

