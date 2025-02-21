Yuzvendra Chahal has officially divorced his wife, Dhanashree Verma. The couple reportedly ended their marriage at Bandra Family Court on Thursday. From marriage counselling session to their 18-month-long separation, scroll below to know all the inside details!

Court Proceedings

As per multiple online reports, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree arrived at Bandra Family Court at 11 AM. They completed all the necessary formalities and legal proceedings and were legally separated by 4 PM.

The court directed Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma to attend a 45-minute marriage counseling session during their divorce hearing. The former celebrity couple confirmed they wanted a divorce and that their separation was with “mutual consent.”

Cause of Separation

Asked about the cause of separation, Yuzendra and Dhanashree cited “compatibility issues” as the primary reason behind their divorce. The duo also revealed living separately for almost 18 months before making the big decision.

The final verdict was pronounced at 4:30 PM. Bandra Family Court has officially granted divorce to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his now-former wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma break silence on divorce?

None of the parties involved has confirmed the news yet. However, Yuzvendra Chahal took to his Instagram stories and took an indirect dig at his ex-wife. He shared a quote that read, “God has protected me more times than I can count.”

On the other hand, Dhanashree Verma also shared a cryptic post that seemed to target the Indian sportsman. It read, “From stressed to blessed. It’s amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings?”

Divorce Alimony

Dhanashree had reportedly demanded a sum of 60 crores in divorce alimony. There remains no confirmation of the rumor, but netizens have been massively backlashing the influencer and dancer.

A user wrote, “Dhanashree after taking all the fame and money after marrying chahal demanding 60 crores??? Literally bhai wtf ?? Auratjaat se bhrosa hi uth gayaa!”

Another reacted, “If a woman takes 60 crore just by getting married and then divorcing, how will people survive? Dhanashree Verma married Yuzvendra Chahal only to gain fame and grab money.”

A netizen sarcastically wrote, “This is true feminism.”

Yuzvendta Chahal and Dhanashree Verma met in 2020 when he hired her for dance lessons. Their love blossomed amid the Covid pandemic, and they tied the knot on December 22, 2020.

