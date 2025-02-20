Yuzvendra Chahal is reportedly heading for a divorce from Dhanashree Verma. The couple has been making noise over the settlement sum, and if the reports are true, the content creator wife would be witnessing a humungous boost in her net worth. Scroll below as we decode the number game.

Please note that Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have yet to confirm their alleged divorce. There is also no official confirmation of any discussion around the settlement sum. Since yesterday, the gossip mill suggests the Indian cricketer may have to end up paying a whopping 60 crores in divorce alimony.

Dhanashree Verma Net Worth 2025

As per multiple reports, Dhanashree Verma has an estimated net worth of 24 crores as of 2025. She earns a handsome salary for her brand deals on Instagram. She has 6.2 million followers, which means her remuneration per post would be in lakhs. The social media influencer has also worked in music videos and also makes money as a choreographer. In fact, that’s how she met Yuzvendra Chahal, who hired her in 2020 for dance lessons.

To witness a 250% increase in fortune?

If Dhanashree is really paid a sum of 60 crores in divorce alimony, her fortune would jump to 84 crores. This is about a 250% boost in her net worth.

However, it is to be noted that Yuzvendra Chahal has an estimated fortune of 45 crores, which means he would go bankrupt if he had to shell out that huge sum.

These could be merely fabricated reports. Many actresses have previously been victims of divorce rumors. Reports had earlier suggested Pushpa actress Samantha Prabhu took 250 crores in divorce alimony from Naga Chaitanya, but it was not true. Even Malaika Arora went through similar accusations.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma married in November 2020. The exact reason behind their alleged marital trouble remains unknown. Rumors gathered in the limelight when fans noticed that the celebrity couple no longer follows each other on Instagram.

Yuzvendra also ended up deleting all his posts with Dhanashree from his social media handle. His wife, on the other hand, still features a few of their special moments.

