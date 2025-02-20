The first season of Celebrity Masterchef has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Usha Nadkarni and Archana Gautam’s feud and Nikki Tamboli’s rivalry with Gaurav Khanna have been among the hot gossip! But fans are disappointed about Dipika Kakar’s unexpected exit from the culinary show. Scroll below to know her earnings so far.

Why did Dipika Kakar quit Celebrity Masterchef?

As per multiple online reports, Dipika has already left Celebrity Masterchef. The actress or the makers are yet to break their silence on her rumored exit. In one of her recent VLogs, she revealed how her shoulder and arm injuries landed her at the hospital. It looks like her health issues got worse, due to which she had to step down from the cooking competition.

Dipika Kakar was missing from one of the recent episodes. Farah Khan even revealed that she has gone to the doctor and will hopefully make it for the challenge. But she did not appear for the challenge. Her exit will leave Celebrity Masterchef with nine contestants – Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, Faisal Khan, Kabita Singh and Rajiv Adatia.

How much did Dipika Kakar earn from Celebrity Masterchef?

As mentioned earlier, Dipika has reportedly already quit the show. The makers have shot for four weeks so far. The Sasural Simar Ka actress was reportedly charging a sum of 2.30 lakhs per week.

Celebrity Masterchef has completed four weeks, which means Dipika Kakar has taken home a cumulative sum of 9.20 lakhs. It is to be noted that she was the third-highest-paid contestant on the show after Tejasswi Prakash (3 lakhs/ week) and Gaurav Khanna (2.5 lakhs/ week).

The show will continue at least for the next 10 weeks, even if we consider one elimination per week. Dipika, one of the top performers, had a high chance of victory. If she had made it to the final week, Kakar would have made total earnings of 32.20 lakhs. This means she’s ending her journey with around 3.5X less salary.

Celebrity Masterchef went on air on January 27, 2025. It is judged by Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna. Farah Khan joined as the first-ever host on the SonyLiv show and is a part of the panel.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Yuzvendra Chahal To Shell More Than 100% Of His Net Worth In Divorce Alimony For Dhanashree Verma?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News