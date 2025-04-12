Gaurav Khanna, the loved star of the Indian Television, who quit Anupamaa, the number show of Indian television where he played Anuj, to explore more opportunities has finally won his first ever reality show. He gleamed with happiness and pride as he took the trophy of Celebrity MasterChef India.

While Gaurav is impressed with his journey, rightfully wearing the golden white apron and winning a cash prize of 20 lakh, we are stunned to learn about his total earnings from the show!

Gaurav Khanna’s Total Earnings From Celebrity Masterchef

While earlier, it was reported that Gaurav is earning 2.5 lakh per week from the show, a Filmibeat report suggests that the actor was paid a whopping 4 lakh per week! This means that the Anupamaa actor earned 44 lakh for his participation in the show for 11 weeks!

Along with the 20 lakh cash prize, Gaurav earned 64 lakh from Celebrity MasterChef India, which is 220% higher than the actual cash prize! While the show started on a very wrong note for the actor, he pushed his limits every single week, surprising the judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan.

Gaurav, in the first week, made a dish that was uneatable, so much so that Farah Khan had to spit it out on a tissue! However, in the grand finale week, he made everyone happy and cry with a dish so beautiful that Ranveer Brar was forced to give his personal knife to the actor!

In the grand finale week, Gaurav Khanna was joined by Hussain Kuwajerwala, his closest friend and first co-actor in the industry. Hussain, interestingly, only years apart from Gaurav, played his father in the much-loved show Kumkum: Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, where Juhi Parmar played his mother and Vivaan Bhatena played his elder brother!

Hopefully, now that Gaurav has started his journey as a reality show contestant, he might be further seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, looking at his competitive spirit!

