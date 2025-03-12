Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan achieved the nearly impossible task of assembling the biggest superstars of Bollywood for the music video of Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om. The multi-starrer song had Salman Khan, Priety Zinta, Rekha, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, and many others in the line-up.

In a conversation with IFTDA YouTube channel, Farah shared the difficulties she faced while shooting and that Govinda came 24 hours late. She said, “So we are waiting.It’s his time, his shot is ready. So I called him ‘Chichi, where are you’? He said, ‘I’m shooting in Dharavi.’ I said, ‘But we are in film city.’ But then he came the next day.”

Earlier, on Zee Comedy Show Farah Khan shared that throughout her career as a choreographer, she had never worked with Govinda. Even during the shoot of Deewangi Deewangi, she begged Govinda to teach Shah Rukh Khan his dances. She said, “In fact, even when he came to shoot for Om Shanti Om’s Deewangi Deewangi song, I didn’t have the courage to choreograph him. Hence, I told Govinda to choreograph Shah Rukh Khan for his portion, telling them that we’ll keep those steps. They did the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the end, and it came out brilliantly.”

Directed and written by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om is one of the most classic films of Hindi cinema. The movie also marked the debut of Deepika Padukone.

It also stars Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.

