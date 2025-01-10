Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship has spanned over three decades, making them one of Bollywood’s most beloved and iconic pairs. From their early days working together for choreography on films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and DDLJ to their later collaborations on chart-topping songs and blockbuster films, the duo’s chemistry has been evident both on and off-screen.

However, despite their long-standing bond, Farah Khan recently shared her thoughts on working with SRK. In a candid interview, the filmmaker admitted that working with the superstar has become increasingly challenging, with pressure mounting to create work that matches their previous successes.

Pressure Doubles On Farah And Shah Rukh Khan Due To Their Previous Success

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s professional relationship has always given chartbusters to fans. However, as the years have gone by and both have attained iconic status in the industry, the pressure to match their past achievements has grown immensely. Farah herself acknowledged that the collaborative process has evolved significantly. Speaking to ETimes, the filmmaker admitted that it is getting harder to work with SRK now.

“If it was hard working with him then, it is harder now. Every time we work on a song, the pressure doubles because we have created such iconic songs together,” she said. This is because their past collaborations have already set a high standard. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah’s iconic songs and films, such as Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Happy New Year, are etched in the minds of audiences. With each new project, living up to the legacy they’ve created together is a constant challenge, which adds stress to the process.

The last movie directed by Farah Khan was Happy New Year, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. After this, Farah took a brief break from direction, mentioning that she couldn’t find anything exciting enough to pull her back into filmmaking. She stressed that she would only return to the direction when the right project comes her way, which truly excites her and feels right for the moment.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Will Never Make A Political Film Ever Again; Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News