The first Friday of 2025 began on a dry note, with no new releases in Indian cinema. Pushpa 2, Marco, and Mufasa: The Lion King made the most of the freeway. Starting January 10, the box office will witness some interesting new arrivals every Friday. But which is so far the most anticipated Indian film of 2025? Scroll below for the top 10.

The Sankranti holiday will witness releases from both Bollywood and South regions. Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez led Fateh as well as Ram Charan & Kiara Advani’s Game Changer are releasing tomorrow. The rest of January will witness some other biggies arriving at the ticket windows, including Sky Force and Deva.

There are some exciting big releases scheduled later this year. Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 are enjoying a lot of buzz. But unfortunately, none of them currently feature among IMDB’s most anticipated films of 2025.

Badass Ravikumar rules at #1

As per the list shared by IMDb based on real-time popularity, Himesh Reshammiya led Badass Ravikumar is the most-anticipated film of 2025. Around 24.2% of the cine-goers have shown their interest in the musical action film, scheduled to release on February 7, 2024.

It has also left behind Ram Charan’s big-budget film, Game Changer, which is in the second spot.

Take a look at IMDB’s most anticipated films of 2025 (based on real-time popularity) below:

Badass Ravikumar: 24.2% Game Changer: 24.1% Azaad: 18.7% Fateh: 7.1% Daaku Maharaj: 5.9% Deva: 5.8% Sky Force: 5% Black Warrant: 4% Krrish 4: 3.4% Madha Gaja Raja: 1.8%

If one may have noticed, there’s immense curiosity around Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. It is to be noted that there’s been no announcement so far. The filming will likely begin in the Summer of 2025 after HR wraps up War 2. But there’s a lot of anticipation around the project, and the list is proof!

