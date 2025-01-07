After a poor run last year, Akshay Kumar aims to start 2025 on a good note with Sky Force. The upcoming historical war film releases ahead of Republic Day and has the potential to be Bollywood’s first big-money spinner of the year. The film’s trailer was unveiled a day before yesterday, and we got to witness the vintage Akki in it. But was it good enough to help the film register a huge start? Let’s discuss its impact on the box office.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the upcoming Bollywood biggie is set in the backdrop of India’s attack on the Sargodha airbase in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, which is considered to be India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Akshay is known for pulling off patriotic films effortlessly and convincingly, and even in this one, he looks in top form.

The trailer of Sky Force was dropped on January 5. A few moments remind us of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, considering both films are based on the Indian Air Force. Still, this upcoming biggie leaves its mark. Out of all, the serious look and patriotic flavor of Akshay Kumar’s character is exciting and is far better than his recent films.

In the first 24 hours, Sky Force’s trailer clocked an impressive 57.7 million views on YouTube and emerged as Bollywood’s second-most-viewed trailer. While most viewers liked it, many others felt that Akshay Kumar looked repetitive in his patriotic roles, and there was no freshness to the film as people had already watched Fighter last year.

So, things aren’t in Sky Force‘s complete favor. Yes, the trailer has done its job, but that alone isn’t enough to clear the negative perception of Akshay Kumar’s poor box office run. It will take some time, and his Republic Day release looks like a step in the right direction.

Sky Force will be released on 24 January and will be a regular Friday release. Currently, it aims to earn 7-9 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. If upcoming promotional material turns out to be good, then the film will aim for a double-digit start.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

