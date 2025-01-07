Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the action thriller has enjoyed a record-breaking spree at the box office. However, it could not achieve one milestone each in the domestic, overseas, and global arena. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Sukumar’s directorial is currently in the fifth week of its theatrical run. In India and overseas, it has left behind its native language (Telugu) to achieve massive feats in the Hindi belt. The cumulative earnings stand at 1748.28 crores gross at the worldwide box office, including all languages.

Here are 3 records Pushpa 2 will not break in its box office run:

Most profitable Indian film of 2024

Allu Arjun starrer is the highest-grossing film in India, with a domestic total of 1235.03 crores in 33 days. Due to its massive budget of 500 crores, the returns stand at 735.03 crores in all languages combined.

Here’s how we calculate the profits:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Pushpa 2: The Rule has raked in profits of 147% so far.

The most profitable film of 2024 is Stree 2, which registered an ROI of 945.83%. The action thriller is also behind other Indian films like Premalu, Lubber Pandhu, Munjya, and Maharaja, because of their low budget.

Highest Tollywood Grosser in North America

Pushpa 2 had clocked in over $2 million in pre-sales alone for the opening day in North America. It is currently the fourth-highest Tollywood grosser, with collections of $15.04 million in NA. It is now competing against RRR, which is #3 on the list. While it may achieve that milestone, it will not be able to beat Kalki 2898 AD or Baahubali 2.

Take a look at the top 3 highest-grossing Tollywood films in NA:

Baahubali 2: $22 million Kalki 2898 AD: $18.57 million RRR: $15.34 million

Highest Worldwide Grosser

Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna starrer has enjoyed a glorious run and is set to surpass Baahubali 2 at the worldwide box office. However, the action thriller will not be the highest Indian grosser globally as Dangal will continue to hold the #1 position with lifetime collections of 2059.04 crores gross.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version

Producers Mythrie Movie Makers took to their Twitter/X handle to announce a reloaded version of Allu Arjun starrer will be hitting theatres from January 11, 2025. It will feature 20 minutes of added footage, which is a smart strategy to not only drive new audience but also attract cine-goers who have already watched the film. It is indeed going to favor the box office collections but how far? Only time will tell.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Box Office Day 4 (India): Stays 95% Lower Than Mufasa: The Lion King, It’s A Disappointing Run!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News