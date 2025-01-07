The action-adventure comedy-drama Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is achieving massive milestones at the worldwide box office. It will soon become the highest-grossing installment of the film franchise in North America. But the performance has been disappointing in India. Scroll below for the box office collection on day 4.

Sonic 3 was released in the US on December 20, 2024. It received global acclaim and opened to favorable reviews from cine-goers and critics. It arrived in theatres in India last Friday, January 3, 2024. Jeff Fowler’s directorial is facing strong competition from Mufasa: The Lion King, which is now the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024 in India.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 could soon be washed out of theatres. It has been outright rejected by the cine-goers with an estimated box office collection of 0.12 crores on the first Monday. Not only did it witness a drop of 86% compared to 0.88 crores earned on Sunday, it also couldn’t match upto the opening day collections.

Take a look at the estimated day-wise box office breakdown of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 in India:

Day 1: 0.40 crore

Day 2: 0.80 crore

Day 3: 0.88 crore

Day 4: 0.12 crore

Total: 2.23 crores

Big names like Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba are associated with the action-adventure, and they enjoy a huge fan following in India. For a film that is roaring loudly worldwide, these figures are indeed disappointing.

Sonic 3 vs Mufasa: The Lion King (4-Day Comparison)

In its first four days at the Indian box office, Mufasa: The Lion King earned around 47 crores. Unfortunately, Sonic the Hedgehog is 95% lower; in fact, there is no comparison because the difference is humungous.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

