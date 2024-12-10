Fahadh Faasil, who created waves across the industries with his blockbuster film Aavesham, made his Telugu debut in 2021 with the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise (2021). The Sukumar-directed film featured Fahadh as an antagonist, with his IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat playing the nemesis to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj. Fahadh will also appear in Pushpa: The Rise’s sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, later this year.

After featuring in Pushpa, Fahadh Faasil is all set to feature in Telugu films like Don’t Trouble The Trouble, an iconic catchphrase from the Balakrishna starrer Srimannarayana (2012), which features Fahadh on the poster with a young girl atop a police jeep. While the girl is brandishing a magic wand in her hand, Fahadh looks shocked. The official announcement of Don’t Trouble The Trouble reads, “A fantasy that takes you on a rollercoaster ride of fun, thrills, and emotions.”

In stark contrast to Don’t Trouble, The Trouble’s lighthearted poster is the first look at Oxygen. Featuring Fahadh in a face mask, the political map of North Andhra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh regions is superimposed upon Fahadh’s face, indicating to the viewers that the film might be set against a naxal backdrop. Oxygen is “A tale of transformation and friendship…inspired by true events.”

Fahadh has allotted dates from March for these films, and he will be shooting for both simultaneously, in addition to his Malayalam projects.

Oxygen and Don’t Trouble The Trouble are also the launch pads of debutant directors Siddhartha Nadella and Shashank Yeleti. Speaking about bankrolling their maiden directorial, producer Shobu Yarlagadda writes in a statement shared on his social media, “We are introducing two talented directors, Shashank and Siddhartha, with these two projects, and that brings with it its responsibilities.”

