Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of Sandalwood’s most beloved couples. They recently celebrated eight years of togetherness. Their love story began unexpectedly and quietly during a silent cab ride. Yes, you heard it right. It was the beginning of their beautiful story.

The first time Yash and Radhika met was in 2004 on the sets of the movie Nanda Gokula. However, their first interaction wasn’t filled with conversation. Instead, they shared a cab ride, and neither spoke a word to each other. It seemed like a simple encounter. But this moment marked the beginning of something special. Later, Yash was cast in a film to replace the hero, and the film included Radhika. This gave them more chances to connect, and their bond grew more assertive.

Yash and Radhika worked together in several successful films. Movies like Santhu Straight Forward, Moggina Manasu, and Drama became massive hits.

The success of the film Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari further amplified their relationship. They got engaged in August 2016. A few months later, in December, they had a grand wedding.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2018. They had a daughter named Ayra. Their son Yatharv was born in 2019. Yash once shared how Radhika never asked about the financial success of his films but always wondered if he was happy with the work. He mentioned in an interview, “She’s the only person who never asks what we’ve gained from a film or how much money I’ve made. Instead, she asks ‘Are you happy?’”

On the professional front, Yash is preparing for his upcoming film Toxic, while Radhika’s last project was the 2019 Kannada film Aadi Lakshmi Purana.

