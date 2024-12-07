Pushpa 2, released on December 5, has received rave reviews. The critics praise Allu Arjun’s performance in the movie, which opened to a massive response at the box office. However, Fahadh Faasil’s fans have expressed disappointment with his role in the film. Many feel that the talented Mollywood actor, who plays the antagonist in the movie, was underutilized.

At the same time, we also hear that Fahadh Faasil was not dubbed for his character in Malayalam. There are reports on social media that he showed less interest. Few argue that Fahadh has dubbed it, but other artists have dubbed it for some scenes. Also, another version says a voice similar to Fahadh has been brought in for Fahadh’s dubbing.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, but fans of Fahadh Faasil were upset that his potential wasn’t fully showcased. They took to social media, urging him to avoid supporting roles in non-Malayalam films.

Fahadh Faasil is known as one of the finest actors in Mollywood. He is acclaimed for his intense and realistic performances in films like Joji, Aavesham, and many more. He is admired for his ability to convey deep emotions subtly, often through his eyes.

Disappointing that Fahadh is not dubbing for Malayalam. Wonder if the collections from Kerala could have increased a lot more if Fahadh dubbed. https://t.co/gOsu3v4Ecl — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) December 4, 2024

In Pushpa 2, Fahadh plays SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, an IPS officer who was humiliated by Pushpa in the first film. The movie centers on Pushpa (Allu Arjun) facing off against powerful foes while attempting to expand his ‘empire.’ While Pushpa 2 features other key roles played by Sunil, Sritej, Ajay, and Rao Ramesh, Sreeleela also makes a special appearance in the song Kissik.

In the Hindi version of the film, Shreyas Talpade, best known for his work in Iqbal, dubs for Allu Arjun.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Make First Public Appearance After Wedding In Srisailam Temple!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News