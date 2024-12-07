Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 lived up to its hype on the opening day and pulled off an unimaginable start. It was predicted to earn between 220 and 240 crores earlier, but the film exceeded all expectations and clocked a much higher number. As per the revised data, an earth-shattering day 1 collection of 281.41 crores is being accumulated at the worldwide box office. Now, let’s look at it in more detail through a region-wise breakdown!

The Sukumar directorial was riding high on immense hype generated due to the Pushpa character’s popularity and the predecessor’s goodwill. It comfortably surpassed the global opening of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. For those who don’t know, RRR was holding the top spot in terms of the biggest Indian opening on a global level with 223 crore gross. This number was crossed like a cakewalk.

On day 1, Pushpa 2 registered an unbelievable 179.25 crore net (including paid previews) at the Indian box office, which equals 211.51 crore gross after including taxes. In the overseas market, the film earned 69.90 crore gross (including premieres). Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the magnum opus amassed a whopping 281.41 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the opening day.

Out of 211.51 crore gross in India, paid previews contributed 12.98 crores (11 crore net). Region-wise, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed a cumulative 90 crore+ gross, followed by North India’s 80 crore+ gross. Karnataka contributed 23.70 crore gross. 11 crore gross came from Tamil Nadu. Kerala saw a collection of 6.35 crore gross for Pushpa 2 on day 1.

Out of the 69.90 crore gross in overseas, the North American box office contributed around 38.10 crore gross. UAE-GCC contributed 13.54 crore gross, followed by the UK’s 5.5 crore gross. Australia saw an opening of 3.55 crore gross. Singapore and Malaysia contributed a cumulative 1.38 crore gross. Nepal contributed 1.28 crore gross, and 1 crore came from Germany. New Zealand contributed 48 lakh. The rest of the centers contributed to the remaining collection.

Pushpa 2’s day 1 worldwide collection breakdown (revised):

India net- 179.25 crores

India gross- 211.51 crores

Overseas gross- 69.90 crores

Worldwide gross– 281.41 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

