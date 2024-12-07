Moana 2 has been in the theatres for a few more days over a week, and it has already been moving past the global collections of the top 10 biggest films of the year. It has now surpassed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s worldwide collections to move one step closer to the top 5. Its next target is Venom: The Last Dance. Scroll below for the deets.

Beetlejuice 2 was released in early September and is among the most successful movies of the year list. It is also a sequel to the first film, which came out in 1988 and was directed by Tim Burton. The gothic horror had an ensemble cast comprising Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe. It was made on an estimated budget of $100 million.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collected a solid $111.00 million on its opening weekend in the United States. The film raked in $294.10 million at the US box office and $451.5 million globally, including $157 million overseas collections. Moana 2, on the other hand, was released last week, and it has already surpassed the global collection of Tim Burton’s film, as per Luiz Fernando’s report.

According to the report, Moana’s sequel crossed the $200 million mark overseas and now stands at a $205.3 million international cume. It collected $9.4 million on its second Thursday, experiencing a drop of -13.8% from 2nd Wednesday, whereas Inside Out 2 collected $23.4 million on 2nd Thursday, but it was during the summer. The film played across over 50 markets.

At the domestic box office, Moana 2 has collected $248 million so far, and thus, the film’s global cume hits $453.3 million, surpassing Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $451.5 million global haul. The Disney sequel is now the 8th highest-grossing film of the year. Its next target is Venom: The Last Dance. The Tom Hardy-led film has collected $468.84 million worldwide. Once Moana’s sequel surpasses that, it will become the 7th highest-grossing film of the year, and it might achieve that during its second weekend only. It is projected to collect $55-$60 million in its second weekend at the US box office alone.

Moana 2, starring Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, was released on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

