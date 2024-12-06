Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is roaring like a wild beast, with its total ticket sales hitting a milestone of 5.8 million tickets on BMS. In fact, the film has already hit some major milestones in terms of ticket sales, as it is all set to become the fastest 6 million ticket sales for an Indian film on BMS.

Pushpa 2 Day 2 Ticket Sales

On the second day, December 6, till 10 PM, the sequel hit a ticket sales of massive 1.2 million from 6 AM to 10 PM. From 9 PM to 10 PM, the film registered a ticket sale of almost 1.03 lakh on BMS.

Highest Peak

Allu Arjun broke his own record, hitting a peak hour of 106.25K sold tickets per hour on BMS, surpassing the previous day’s 101.83K ticket sales per hour.

Pushpa 2 Registers 1 Million Sales Hattrick!

Allu Arjun also registered a record, hitting 1 million ticket sales every single day for 3 consecutive days on BMS. With 5.8 million total ticket sales, the film has already entered the top 3 films of 2024 that sold the maximum number of tickets on BMS in their entire lifetime run. Pushpa 2 is currently only below Kalki 2898 AD and Stree 2.

Check out the top-10 lifetime ticket sales of Indian films of 2024 on BMS.

Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million Stree 2: 11.40 Million Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million* (till Dec 6, 10 PM) (till Dec 6, 10 PM) Amaran: 4.89 Million Devara: 4.80 Million HanuMan: 4.72 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 4.51 Million Manjummel Boys: 4.30 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

