Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, has arrived in Indian theatres, pushing all other leftover releases in one corner. One of those is Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Released during Diwali, the film fetched excellent numbers and is now in the final stage of its theatrical run. Even in the final days, the biggie has a chance of surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 34 days!

The storm of Pushpa 2 has covered a majority of screens in the Hindi belt. Tomorrow, some shows will be allotted for the films that were already running in theatres. So, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel, which was still enjoying some audience, will get some push over the weekend. While the boost won’t be huge, it is expected to do the job of achieving an important feat.

According to the latest collection update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned another 0.60 crore on the fifth Wednesday, bringing the Indian box office collection to 281.20 crore net after 34 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 331.81 crores. In the overseas market, a negligible collection is coming, and as per the last update, the film has amassed 88.98 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 420.79 crore gross.

With 420.79 crore gross already in the kitty, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is just inches away from Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express (422 crore gross). There’s a distance of just 1.21 crores between these movies, and despite the Pushpa 2 storm, this distance is expected to be covered.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

India net- 281.20 crores

India gross- 331.81 crores

Overseas gross- 88.98 crores

Worldwide gross- 420.79 crores

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

