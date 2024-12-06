Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has opened to unprecedented numbers at the worldwide box office, leaving everyone stunned. Yes, the film was expected to surpass all opening day records, but the margin it has maintained after breaking all existing records is simply unbelievable. Apart from beating RRR in India and globally, the film has also pulled off an exciting feat. On the opening day itself, the magnum opus became the second highest-grossing film of Allu’s career. Isn’t it incredible?

Pushpa was a game changer for Allu Arjun as he became very popular on a pan-Indian level. In terms of reach, the film introduced him to a larger section of the audience, and in terms of business, it was his first film to reach 300 crore globally. So, it was always expected that whenever its sequel hits theatres, it will rip apart the box office.

As we mentioned in our worldwide collection report, Pushpa 2 registered an earth-shattering start of 279.94 crore gross, becoming the biggest Indian opener globally by surpassing RRR’s 223 crores. Apart from that, it has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

For the unversed, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo held the second spot among Allu Arjun’s top worldwide grossers, with a collection of 273.18 crore gross. With 279.94 crores in the kitty, Pushpa 2 has surpassed it to become the actor’s second highest-grosser.

Also, by tomorrow, Pushpa 2 is all set to be Allu Arjun’s highest-grossing film by surpassing the global lifetime of Pushpa: The Rise. For those who don’t know, Pushpa earned 353.24 crore gross.

Meanwhile, the pan-India biggie is playing in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Allu Arjun, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office: With 77 Lakhs, Allu Arjun’s Film Clocks 2nd Highest Footfalls On Opening Day, #1 Baahubali Remains Unbeatable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News