Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has lived up to all extraordinary projections made weeks before its grand release. From the beginning, the magnum opus was touted to be the next big thing in Indian cinema, and it has justified the hype. Overtaking RRR, the film clocked an earth-shattering number at the worldwide box office on day 1. It’s now the biggest Indian opener globally by a big margin!

Before the Pushpa sequel, only two Indian films managed to earn over 200 crore gross globally on the opening day. Interestingly, both films were SS Rajamouli’s directorial (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR). So, a non-SS Rajamouli has crossed the 200 crore globally for the first time. So, it’s really a big achievement for director Sukumar, Allu Arjun, and the entire team.

As we reported earlier today, Pushpa 2 registered an all-time record opening of 178 crore net at the Indian box office. With such an unbelievable start, the film managed to gross 200 crores from India alone. After including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 210.04 crore.

In the overseas market, Pushpa 2 has registered an excellent start, especially in North America, where it has garnered over 37 crore gross. Including numbers from all other markets, the biggie earned around a huge 69.90 crore gross on the opening day (inclusive of premieres).

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Pushpa 2 earned an unimaginable 279.94 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 1. With this, it has left behind the opening day of RRR (223 crore gross) by a 25.53% higher collection.

Day 1 worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2: The Rule:

India net- 178 crores

India gross- 210.04 crores

Overseas gross- 69.90 crores

Worldwide gross- 279.94 crores

Also, take a look at the top 10 Indian openers at the worldwide box office below:

Pushpa 2- 279.94 crores RRR- 223 crores Baahubali 2- 213 crores Kalki 2898 AD- 191 crores KGF Chapter 2- 163 crores Salaar- 158 crores Leo- 148.50 crores Devara- 141.94 crores Adipurush- 140 crores Jawan- 129.60 crores

