The unthinkable has happened, and Pushpa 2: The Rule has slashed all the existing opening records of Hindi films at the box office, claiming the throne rightfully since it is Pushpa, ‘Jhukega Nahi Saala.’ In fact, the film exceeded all the expectations in the Hindi belt with its opening.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 1

On the first day, December 5, Thursday, Allu Arjun’s highly acclaimed sequel earned a massive 72 crore! This opening number destroyed all the previous records in Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan!

Allu Arjun VS Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan owned the record of the biggest Hindi opening at the box office with Jawan’s 65.5 crore and he has been rightfully sitting on that throne since last year. No film could dare touch the record, but Allu Arjun finally, after 456 days, has dismantled SRK’s throne!

Pushpa 2 Opening VS Pushpa

While the first part opened at 3.33 crore at the box office, Allu Arjun delivered 2062% higher opening than part 1. In fact, the first part earned 106 crore at the Hindi box office, and with the opening itself Allu Arjun has earned 67% of the lifetime earnings of Pushpa: The Rise.

Destroys The Entire Lifetime Of Devara Hindi

Pushpa 2 has destroyed the entire lifetime collection of Devara Hindi. Jr NTR’s film earned 68.14 crore in Hindi and earned a successful tag for itself. Allu Arjun, with his giant 72 crore opening, has surpassed the entire lifetime for Devara Hindi on the first day itself. In fact, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of every South Indian release in Hindi except for Kalki 2898 AD! Waiting for the beast to unleash some more records.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News