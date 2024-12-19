The Indian box office is witnessing one of its best months in December with Pushpa 2, and it seems like there will be some more good numbers with Mufasa: The Lion King and Viduthalai 2! At least the ticket sales for both films are currently getting good traction on BMS.

Viduthalai 2 Ticket Sales

The Vijay Sethupathi film starring Soori and helmed by Anurag Kashyap has registered a ticket sale of almost 35K on December 19, Thursday, from 9 AM to 10 PM. This means that the film, on average, recorded a ticket sale of almost 2,600 per hour on BMS.

Mufasa: The Lion King Ticket Sales

The Hollywood biggie’s India ticket sales are speeding up on BMS, with as much as 46K ticket sales on December 19, Thursday from 9 AM to 10 PM. On average, the film registered a ticket sale of almost 3,583 tickets per hour throughout the day. This is almost 50% higher than Viduthalai: Part 2.

About Mufasa: The Lion King

The main attraction for this Hollywood biggie arriving in India is Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa, with Aryan Khan reprising as Simba and Abram Khan voicing Jr Mufasa. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has voiced the Telugu version of Mufasa.

About Viduthalai 2

Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is a direct sequel of part 1 that starred Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is a Tamil period crime thriller following the story of a police constable recruited to arrest the leader of a separatist group.

Pushpa 2 Still Roaring

However, on the 15th day, Pushpa 2 is still roaring with its ticket sales on BMS. The film registered 196K ticket sales on December 19 from 7 AM to 10 PM.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

