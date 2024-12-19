None would have expected that the year 2024 would end with such bombastic numbers once we started with this year. Now, Pushpa 2 has done the unthinkable, and its numbers are beasting at the box office even 14 days after the film has arrived, creating new records every single day.

In fact, the film has already broken some very rare records, including Baahubali 2’s records of being the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South Indian film and Baahubali being the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South Indian franchise. These 7-year-old records are now claimed by Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Hits A New Record!

Interestingly, after nailing these 7-year-old records, Allu Arjun also nailed another 10-year-old record on Wednesday, December 18, with Pushpa 2’s 14th-day box office collection in Hindi!

Highest Day 14 Collection For A Hindi Film

On the 14th day, Pushpa 2 earned 17 crore at the box office in Hindi. This is by far the biggest 14th-day collection for a Hindi film. Before Pushpa 2, the record was owned by Aamir Khan’s PK. The Rajkumar Hirani film that was released on December 19, earned 14 crore on its 14th day.

PK’s Tough To Crack Record

PK’s 14th-day collection by far is the highest day-14 collection at the box office for Hindi films, and Aamir Khan has been holding this record for 3640 days. This record was tough to break since the 14th day for PK happened to be a New Year Holiday, January 1.

But finally, on a non-working day, Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 has broken this record with its day 14 collection by the Hindi version! The film, in 14 days, stands at a total of 618.50 crore at the box office in Hindi.

