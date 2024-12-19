The fever of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is refusing to go down, especially in the Hindi belt. Apart from big centers, the film is fetching crazy numbers in interiors. The content has clicked a big time with the audience in the mass belt, which is why the magnum opus is maintaining a stronghold even during weekdays. The repeat value is tremendous, and this factor will help the film create a history at the box office in terms of bookings made through BookMyShow. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Pushpa sequel was released in theatres on December 5 and has enjoyed an exceptional run from the word go. In the advance booking itself, the film achieved historic numbers on BookMyShow, and now, with the biggie almost completing a run of two weeks, it is already among the top ticket sellers.

It is learned that in the first 14 days (till the second Wednesday), Pushpa 2 sold a whopping 16.19 million or 1.619 crore tickets through BookMyShow. As the film is still going strong at the box office, it’ll soon hit the 17 million milestone. It’s currently the second-best ticket seller on the online movie ticket booking platform.

KGF Chapter 2 is at the top by selling 17.1 million tickets through BookMyShow. This mark will be comfortably surpassed by Pushpa 2 in the coming days. In the meantime, the biggie has already surpassed Baahubali 2 (16 million tickets), RRR (13.4 million tickets), and Kalki 2898 AD (13.14 million tickets).

Take a look at the top ticket sellers on BookMyShow:

KGF Chapter 2- 17.1 million tickets

Pushpa 2- 16.19 million tickets (14 days)

Baahubali 2- 16 million tickets

RRR- 13.4 million tickets

Kalki 2898 AD- 13.14 million tickets

Meanwhile, in other news, the Allu Arjun starrer is rumored to hit Netflix on January 9, 2025. However, considering the strong run in the Hindi-dubbed version, the Hindi premiere might be delayed.

