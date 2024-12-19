It’s been two weeks in theatres, but Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is refusing to stop its record-breaking spree. While it has already achieved many milestones in India, in overseas, too, the magnum opus is enjoying a blockbuster run. In particular, when talking about Australia, the biggie is having a splendid run and recently crossed the 20 crore mark. In the meantime, it emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film at the box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Considering the pre-release buzz, the Pushpa sequel was expected to fetch massive numbers in different parts of the globe, and that’s what really happened so far. In Australia, there has been a dominance of Bollywood films, but in the last few years, even films from the South have established their market in this territory. This year, Kalki 2898 AD had already raked in big numbers and now, the Allu Arjun starrer has hit it out of the park.

As per the update of 14 days, Pushpa 2 has become the fifth Indian film to cross the 4 million mark in Australian dollars and has amassed A$4.01 million at the box office, as per trade analyst Nishit Shaw. If we convert this to Indian rupees, it equals 21.30 crores as per present currency rate.

With A$4.01 million in the kitty, Pushpa 2 has surpassed films like RRR (A$3.60 million) and KGF Chapter 2 (A$3.47 million) to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film at the Australian box office. Before closing its run, it’ll aim to surpass Baahubali 2’s A$4.50 million. The list is topped by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (A$5.02 million), followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (A$4.72 million) and Jawan (A$4.68 million).

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in Australia:

Animal – A$5.02 million

Pathaan- A$4.72 million

Jawan – A$4.68 million

Baahubali 2 – A$4.50 million

Pushpa 2 – A$4.01 million (14 days)

RRR – A$3.60 million

KGF Chapter 2 – A$3.47 million

Padmaavat – A$3.16 million

Kalki 2898 AD – A$3.13 million

Dunki – A$2.82 million

