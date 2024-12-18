Pushpa 2: The Rule is unstoppable at the Hindi box office. It has been performing exponentially better than other languages, including Telugu. As it officially enters the 600 crore club, Allu Arjun’s sequel is close to touching 50% of the profits of Pushpa: The Rise. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi) ROI

Sukumar‘s directorial was the most profitable Hindi film of 2021. The Hindi-dubbed version cost 20 crores, and the action thriller earned a whopping 106 crores in its lifetime.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Pushpa: The Rise enjoyed returns on investment of 86 crores. The profit percentage (ROI%) was 430%.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Profits

Sukumar and his team got bigger and better with the sequel. They spent a staggering sum of 200 crores on the Hindi-dubbed version. The producers were confident about the Allu Arjun starrer, and it would be safe to say the risk paid off well.

Pushpa 2 has made box office collection of 601.50 crores in 13 days in India. It has made returns of 401.50 crores so far. The profit percentage comes to 200.75%. As previously declared, it is already a super-hit in Hindi, but the journey is far from concluding, given the phenomenal run.

Pushpa vs Pushpa 2 ROI%

As previously revealed, Pushpa 2 must earn a minimum of 1060 crores in Hindi in order to achieve profits of 430%. That seems to be an impossible feat, which means it will not be able to match up with Pushpa: The Rise in its lifetime journey.

However, Allu Arjun starrer is close to raking in 50% of the profits earned by its predecessor.

With exactly 28.50 crores more in the kitty, The Rule will earn box office collections of 630 crores. The returns will be around 430 crores, leading to profits of 215%, which is half of Pushpa: The Rise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

