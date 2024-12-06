Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 has passed with flying colors. The positive reviews paved the way for a booming opening day. After scoring the highest advance booking sale on day 1, the action thriller has surpassed the pre-sales of Salaar on Friday. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

Advance Booking Day 2 Update

As per Track BO, Pushpa 2: The Rule has registered advance booking sale of 33.67 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 2 in India. Telangana is currently the best-performing state with the highest occupancy, followed by Assam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Around 11.13 lacs tickets have been sold via pre-sales, as per the latest update on 12 AM.

Surpasses Salaar Day 2 Pre-Sales

Salaar had scored one of the highest pre-sales of all time in the opening weekend. On the second day, Prabhas starrer had accumulated 19.7 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). Allu Arjun starrer has surpassed it by almost 70% higher figures.

Pushpa 2 vs RRR vs KGF Chapter 2

Earlier, RRR claimed the throne of highest pre-sales on day 1 as it minted 80.50 crores. Pushpa 2 broke that record on the opening day but remained behind SS Rajamouli’s film on the second day, which had raked in pre-sales of 47.53 crores gross.

On the other hand, KGF Chapter 2 continues to lead against the two biggies with its unbeatable 54.20 crores on day 2.

Domestic Box Office Collection

On the first day, Pushpa 2 has knocked it out of the park, earning around 160 crores in all languages. Today is a normal working Friday, but there are fast-filling shows all across the nation. It is expected to remain above the 50 crore mark, taking the overall box office collection straight into the 200 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 North America Box Office: Registers 4th Biggest Opening For An Indian Film, Beats Salaar By A Margin Of Over 4 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News